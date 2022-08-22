A student at the Madras Film Institute, Chiranjeevi began his acting career in 1978 and there has been no looking back since. He rose to prominence in the 1980s.

Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, more popularly known as Chiranjeevi, is celebrating his 67th birthday today, 22 August. Born in the Mogalthur district of Andhra Pradesh, Chiranjeevi established himself as one of the most versatile artists in the Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi was a student at the Madras Film Institute and his first-ever public performance was in the Republic Day Parade ballet of Andhra Pradesh in 1976. He made his debut with Pranam Khareedu in 1978. Following this, he appeared in a series of films including I Love You and Idi Katha Kaadu.

However, during the mid-1990ss, the actor had to witness failure as several of his films failed to create magic at the box office.

He got married to Surekha Konidala in 1980. Chiranjeevi has two daughters Srija and Sushmita and a son named Ram Charan Teja, who is also an actor in Tollywood.

As Indra fame Chiranjeevi turns a year older, here is a sneak peek into his family photo gallery:

The Acharya actor shared a heartwarming family picture with his wife Surekha, son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana on the occasion of Upasana Kamineni's birthday.

Chiranjeevi shared a picture with his wife as the couple took off for their first international travel since the pandemic. While the megastar can be seen sporting a black shirt, his wife is wearing a blue saree.

On the occasion of actor Ram Charan's birthday, his father Chiranjeevi shared an adorable picture, recreating their childhood pose. This father-son duo's loving picture is sure to make you go all aww.

The actor shared a reel with his sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Chiranjeevi can be seen wearing white as he puts his hand forward for the rakhis.

On Ram Charan's birthday on 21 March, Chiranjeevi shared Acharya's film poster of the two stars. The father-son duo looks rowdy in the image and took the internet by storm.

On the occasion of Diwali in 2020, megastar Chiranjeevi shared a picture with his son Ram Charan as the two try to click a selfie. While Ram Charan can be seen sporting a black shirt, his father is in a brown kurta.

Chiranjeevi shared a picture with daughters Srija and Sushmita and penned a heartwarming message as he wished them daughter's day in 2020.

