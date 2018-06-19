Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-starrer RC 12 confirmed for Sankranti 2019 release; team to shoot in Europe soon

Following the phenomenal success of Rangasthalam, which emerged as the third highest grossing Telugu film of all time, Ram Charan is busy wrapping up his next project with director Boyapati Srinu.

Currently dubbed RC 12, the yet-untitled film, being bankrolled by DVV Danayya, was officially launched with a customary pooja in January this year. Marking the first-time collaboration of Ram Charan and Boyapati, the film also features Kiara Advani, who recently made her Telugu debut in Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu, Vivek Oberoi and Mahesh Manjrekar in crucial roles. Over the weekend, the makers announced via an official statement that the film will hit the screens next year during Sankranti festival.

The makers are currently canning the climax action episode in Hyderabad. The team will soon fly to Europe to shoot two songs. According to producer Danayya, the high-octane action sequence currently being filmed will be one of the major highlights of the film. “Boyapati is known for his commercial action episodes and the one we’re shooting now will appeal to Ram Charan’s fans. Nearly 500 bodybuilders will be seen in this action scene.” He also confirmed that the team will soon fly to Europe to shoot songs featuring Ram Charan and Kiara. “We recently shot a major schedule in Bangkok. We plan to shoot in Europe next.”

Vivek Oberoi, last seen in Ajith's Vivegam, has been roped in to play the antagonist. Apparently, Boyapati loved Vivek's work in Vivegam and brought him on board to essay a pivotal role. "His role will be very different from a regular villain. Post Vivegam, Vivek was not too keen on doing negative roles but he was quite floored by Boyapati's narration and immediately came forward to accept the role,” a source had told Firstpost.

Popular Tamil actor Prashant also plays a pivotal role in the film, which will have music by Devi Sri Prasad and it is tipped to be a high-octane action drama.

Ram Charan is expected to wrap up his portion in RC 12 by July, and will join the sets of his next film with S.S Rajamouli from September. Interestingly, Danayya is bankrolling this project as well.

In a recent media interaction, Danayya said that the film will be made on an estimated budget of Rs. 300 crore. “The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be Rs. 300 crore.” The film will also stars Jr. NTR alongside Ram Charan.

