Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather, featuring Bollywood actor Salman has been receiving some 'not so great' reactions from the audience. Have a look.

The recently released teaser for Chiranjeevi's Godfather has not been well received by Mohanlal fans. The film is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which was released in 2019. While some people loved the first glimpse of the movie in the Godfather teaser, which was released on the eve of Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday, the majority thought it was unimpressive. As the hashtag "Lucifer" began to trend on Twitter, Mohanlal fans began comparing the two movies because they did not like how the teaser turned out.

Watch the teaser here:

Godfather will be released on 5th October 2022. Chiranjeevi appeared in an action-packed avatar in the movie's teaser. In the first trailer for the movie, Salman Khan, who is making his Telugu film debut with a special role in the production, was also visible. The lead actress, Nayanthara, is also depicted in the Godfather teaser. Fans of Chiranjeevi rejoiced when clips from his eagerly anticipated film appeared on social media.

Some social media users weren't impressed by the Godfather teaser. Many people pointed out how the tone of the political drama film had changed for the Telugu remake while sharing stills from Lucifer on social media.

Reacting to the Godfather teaser video of Chiranjeevi, one of the netizens commented, "Anyone can try to remake a #Mohanlal film But no one can act above Mohanlal #Lucifer - Replacement Error."

Have a look at some of the tweets here:

Even though Godfather is an official remake of Lucifer, the filmmakers have promised to craft a plot that shows Chiranjeevi in the exact way his supporters want him to be portrayed on the big screen. It is reportedly a compelling political drama. The movie, which is being made by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, will have music by renowned composer Thaman.

