Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release Chhichhore is all set to release in China on 7 January, 2022. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie also won the National Award and became one of the most successful films of 2019.

Informing fans about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle and wrote, “#Xclusiv... 'CHHICHHORE' TO RELEASE IN CHINA... #Chhichhore - the film that won hearts and #BO - will release in #China on 7 Jan 2022... Opens at approx 11,000 screens [100+ cities]... Stars #SushantSinghRajput and #ShraddhaKapoor. #SajidNadiadwala #NiteshTiwari #FoxStarStudios."



With this big news, the coming-of-age comedy-drama film will get a full-fledged release across 11,000 screens in 100 plus cities. Along with the Dil Bechara actor, the movie also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Varun Sharma, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in the lead roles.

Additionally, the film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, along with Fox Star Studios.

The movie revolves around a middle-aged divorced father (played by Sushant Singh Rajput) who reunites with his ex-wife and college friends after his son attempts suicide due to failing his engineering entrance examinations. The group then narrates stories from their college life in order to convince the teenager to live.

There have been some Indian movies that have done business worth hundreds of crores in cinemas around the world. Aamir Khan’s Dangal that released in 2016, also collected more than Rs 1,000 crores at China’s box office. The sports drama was directed by Tiwari as well.

However, Chhichhore will be the first Bollywood film to be released in China amid the coronavirus pandemic. The last Hindi film which was released in the neighbouring country was Ittefaq on 25 October, 2019. It was a mystery thriller that featured Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles and the movie hit screens in India in 2017.