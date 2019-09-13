Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha's campus film earns Rs 68.83 cr in 7 days

Nitesh Tiwari's latest film Chhichhore has been on a money-minting spree at the box office. The film added Rs 7.50 crore to its collections on 12 September (Wednesday), pushing its current total earnings to Rs 68.83 crore.

According to trade analysts, the Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer surpassed its opening day collections on Wednesday.

Check out Chhichhore's latest box office figures here

#Chhichhore surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations... Packs a fantastic total in Week 1... En route ₹ 💯 cr... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr, Wed 7.20 cr, Thu 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 68.83 cr. #India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2019

#Chhichhore Day 7 [Thu] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and Day 6 [Wed]... Power of solid content... Excellent trending! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2019

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant), Maya (Shraddha), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

The film has also become Sushant's second-highest grosser in terms of first-day opening sales. It has beaten the opening figures of his previous releases, Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance. Although it was leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, it seems to have not affected the revenue of the movie.

Nitesh Tiwari spoke about the box office response with Indo-Asian News Service, "We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that's enough for us. I don't think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience's love and support for this film for a longer period."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently confessed he had given a go-ahead, minutes into hearing director Nitesh Tiwari's one-line pitch about the narrative. The 'intriguing' idea got the filmmaker convinced, and he decided to back the project. Calling it his "finest film in the 34 years," Nadiadwala claims that the film is a gift to his two sons Subhan and Sufyan.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2019 12:02:25 IST