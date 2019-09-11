Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's film makes Rs 54.13 cr in 5 days

Nitesh Tiwari's campus drama Chhichhore has witnessed a steady increase in its collections ever since its release. Opening on 6 September with a decent Rs 7.32 crore, the film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its fifth day. Chhichhore added another Rs 10.05 crore to its kitty on Tuesday (10 September), pushing its total earnings to Rs 54.13 crore.

Trade analysts have noted that it's a rare feat for a film to surpass its opening day collections on a weekday. However, the Muharram holiday seems to have given the earnings a push.

Check out Chhichhore's latest box office figures here

#Chhichhore is unstoppable... Biz shoots up on Day 5 [Tue], with the holiday giving it that extra push... Also, Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and 4 [Mon]... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr. Total: ₹ 54.13 cr. #India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2019

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant), Maya (Shraddha), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

The film has also become Sushant's second-highest grosser in terms of first-day opening sales. It has beaten the opening figures of his previous releases, Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance. However, it was leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, which may affect the revenue.

Nitesh Tiwari spoke about the box office response with Indo-Asian News Service, "We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that's enough for us. I don't think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience's love and support for this film for a longer period."

