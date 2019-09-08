Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's comedy earns Rs 19.57 cr in two days

Nitesh Tiwari's comedy drama Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, saw a rise in its second day earnings by 67.35 percent. The film raked in Rs 12.25 crore on Day 2, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 19.57 crore.

Trade analysts write that there was a rise in footfall owing to positive word-of-mouth. Chhichhore had received a lukewarm response from critics. Anna MM Vetticad wrote, "Both thematically and tonally, the film is trying to be what it is not throughout, borrowing heavily from 3 Idiots in terms of mood and even plot points."

Here are the latest box office figures.

#Chhichhore jumps [67.35%] on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth is converting into enhanced footfalls and in turn, reflecting in its BO numbers... Expect further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 35 cr [+/-] total in its weekend... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 19.57 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2019

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant), Maya (Shraddha), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

The film is now Sushant's second-highest grosser in terms of first day opening sales. It has beaten the opening figures of Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance. However, it was leaked online by notorious piracy website TamilRockers, which may affect the revenue.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently confessed he had given a go-ahead, minutes into hearing director Nitesh Tiwari's one-line pitch about the narrative. The 'intriguing' idea convinced the filmmaker and he decided to back the project. Calling it his "finest film in the 34 years," Nadiadwala claims that the film is a gift to his two sons Subhan and Sufyan.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 11:17:36 IST