Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant, Shraddha Kapoor's campus drama makes Rs 44.08 cr in 4 days

Director Nitesh Tiwari's campus drama Chhichhore has added another Rs 8.10 crore to its collections after Monday, 9 September. Opening on 6 September with a decent Rs 7.32 crore, the movie witnessed a 10.66 percent growth in ticket sales on Monday compared to its first day.

Trade analysts have noted that it's a rare feat for a film to surpass its opening day collections on a weekday.

It was previously reported that positive word-of-mouth had a role to play in the film's box office success. With Rs 44.08 crore in its kitty currently, Chhichhore is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark this week.

Check out the latest box office figures of Chhichhore

#Chhichhore is rocking... Day 4 [Mon] is 10.66% higher than Day 1 [Fri], despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays... A rarity in today’s times... Biz at major centers/multiplexes is fantastic... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.08 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2019

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant), Maya (Shraddha), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

The film is now Sushant's second-highest grosser in terms of first-day opening sales. It has beaten the opening figures of his previous releases, Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance. However, it was leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, which may affect the revenue.

Nitesh Tiwari spoke about the box office response with Indo-Asian News Service, "We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that's enough for us. I don't think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience's love and support for this film for a longer period."

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 11:53:06 IST