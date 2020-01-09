Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar's social drama declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, which will hit the theatres on 10 January, has been made tax free in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has announced.

दीपिका पादुकोण अभिनीत ऐसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर पर बनी फ़िल्म “

छपाक “ जो 10 जनवरी को देश भर के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज़ हो रही है , को मध्यप्रदेश में टैक्स फ़्री करने की घोषणा करता हूँ।

1/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

(I declare Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, based on an acid attack survivor which is releasing on countrywide 10 January, tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.)

यह फ़िल्म समाज में ऐसिड पीड़ित महिलाओं को लेकर एक सकारात्मक संदेश देने के साथ-साथ उस पीड़ा के साथ आत्मविश्वास , संघर्ष , उम्मीद , और जीने के जज़्बे की कहानी पर आधारित है और ऐसे मामलों में समाज की सोच में बदलाव लाने के संदेश पर आधारित है। 2/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

(The film is based on a positive story about women suffering from acid attacks in society. It's also a story of confidence, struggle, hope, and determination.)

This news comes after Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Panipat, which released on 6 December 2019, was made tax-free in Maharashtra. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, Panipat re-imagines the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha Empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. There were three battles of Panipat in total, which shaped the Mughal history and rule in the country.

Ever since Deepika Padukone visited New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNUto express solidarity with the students, who were attacked by an armed, masked mob on Sunday, her latest release Chhapaak has been under the radar. While many dismissed Deepika's visit a publicity stunt, others lauded the actress for taking a stand. The film's makers were also falsely accused he changing Laxmi Agarwal's assailant's name from Nadeem Khan to Rajesh in Chhapaak. Moreover, Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer has filed a plea seeking a stay on the release of the film, "to protect my (her) identity and preserve my (her) integrity."

