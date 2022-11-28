Chetan Bhagat retaliates after Uorfi Javed re-shares his viral leaked chat from #MeToo Movement

The war of words between internet sensation Uorfi Javed and Indian author Chetan Bhagat doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. After Uorfi slammed Chetan for his controversial comments on her during a literature fest and shared the author’s leaked WhatsApp chat from when he was embroiled in the #MeToo controversy, the 2 States writer has finally broken his silence. Not addressing the comments by Uorfi all directly, Chetan took to his official Twitter account and claimed that he hasn’t met or talked to anyone. Moreover, he claimed that he hasn’t slammed anyone, therefore he thinks that he hasn’t done anything wrong. Taking to his official Twitter account, Chetan said, “Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it is being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. A lie. Also a non-issue. Haven’t criticised anyone. And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career.”

Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. a lie.also a Non issue.Haven’t criticised anyone.And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 27, 2022

This after Chetan, while addressing the audience, took Uorfi’s name and commented about her outfits and claimed that she has been ‘distracting boys’. The news agency ANI quoted Chetan as saying, “Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?” Not only this, but Chetan continued, “On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed’s photos hiding in their blankets.” Wondering then what? Well, Uorfi went after him, all guns blazing.

While slamming the author, the reality show star took to the stories of her Instagram account and wrote, “Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women’s clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr. Chetan Bhagat.” In addition, she also shared the screenshots of Chetan’s leaked messages, which had been making rounds on the internet in 2018 during #MeToo movement.

Earlier, responding to one of the tweets by Firstpost, Chetan vented out and wrote, “I told guys to focus on fitness and their career and not waste their time on Instagram. Apparently, that’s not ok! So they cut my statement, say it out of context, the headline with adding things I never said, and do a click-bait piece with ageism thrown in too. Of course.”

I told guys to focus on fitness and their career and not waste their time on Instagram. Apparently that’s not ok! So they cut my statement, say it out of context, the headline with adding things I never said and do a click-bait piece with ageism thrown in too. Of course. https://t.co/hD77zsjehC — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 25, 2022

Interestingly, yesterday Uorfi topped Twitter’s trending. Not just this, but the internet sensation also garnered wide support from internet users, who lauded the diva for giving back to the author and sparked a meme fest.

