Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (CCV) starring Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari, Silambarasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika and Arun Vijay among others, has become Mani Ratnam's most awaited project considering the buzz behind the ensemble cast and the many rugged and intriguing first looks.

The first trailer released today introduces us to an action thriller with a family drama as the base. CCV with this first glimpse suddenly looks unlike any other Mani Ratnam drama or thriller for that matter and transports us into a world of commercial cinema ruled by three brothers and one cop.

CCV's first trailer begins with the introduction of Prakash Raj as Senapathi, the big bad businessman being probed for being a mafia don among other titles. The big fat family we saw earlier in the posters is courtesy Senapathi and his three rugged sons — Varadan (Arvind Swami), Thyagu (Arun Vijay) and Ethi (Simbu) as his backbone and the ones leading this plot. The three have personas of their own, with Arvind Swami being the vengeance filled, outright gangster leading the pack. Arun Vijay and Simbu are the siblings who are mistaken to be soft spoken not belonging to the world of bloodshed, until the three ultimately come along to take on anyone going against the Senapathi clan.

Vijay Sethupathi as Rasool seems to portray the role of a rather sincere cop fighting the system and caught up with these mad men.

It's during these politics that we are also introduced to the leading ladies. Beginning with Aditi Rao Hydari as the reporter tracking the life of Prakash Raj and the allegations behind him. She is also seen alongside Arvind Swami, sharing a questionable chemistry, as the actor is also showcased as Jyothika's husband.

The trailer manages to make it obvious that the racy drama revolves around the power politics involved behind Prakash Raj's business activities and how the three sons technically as antagonists go on a rage in order to protect the family's interests.

The thing with CCV so far is that it is definitely not what Mani Ratnam fans expected and surely doesn't portray the usual raw and unconventional ingredients that Mani Ratnam's cult films come with. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam seems strikingly opposite to Mani Ratnam's last — Kaatru Veliyada. And for that matter, unlike any other film he's directed before. And looks like with CCV Mani Ratnam is definitely experimenting and crafting a new genre for himself.

But with a huge star cast as this one, expectations are still high as audience can't wait to reveal the ultimate battle between the three brothers and Vijay Sethupathi.

Also, CCV once again brings back the famous and most favourite AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam combination.

The film's Telugu version titled Nawab, whose trailer too was released this morning by Nagarjuna, is all set to release worldwide along with CCV on 28 September.

