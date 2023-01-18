Mumbai: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities kick-started with a ‘Mehendi’ ceremony on Tuesday. Photographs from the celebration are going viral on social media.

Anant Ambani, 27, is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, while Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant. The two will soon get married in a lavish wedding.

The bride-to-be Radhika looked resplendent in a custom Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga for her mehendi ceremony. She paired the pink lehenga with polki jewellery and wore her hair pulled back into a braid.

While sharing an image of her on Instagram, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wrote, “Radhika Merchant is the picture of romantic bliss in this custom-made multi-colour resham lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors at her mehendi ceremony”.

Celebrity makeup artist and hair stylist Arti Nayar also shared glimpses from the pre-wedding function.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara on December 29. The engagement was attended only by close friends and family members and was followed by a party hosted by the Ambanis at their Mumbai mansion.

“Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness,” read a statement released on the day of their engagement in December.

