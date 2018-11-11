You are here:

Cheat India team, led by Emraan Hashmi, recognise National Education Day on social media

On the occasion of National Education Day on Sunday, actor Emraan Hashmi stressed upon the need of education saying it was the country's backbone.

As Emraan's next film Cheat India is about the education system, he took to social media to celebrate the day. "A country's education system is its backbone. Team Cheat India celebrates National Education Day," the 39-year-old wrote along with a short video clip.

National Education Day has been celebrated on 11 November since 2008.

The date has been chosen to mark the birth anniversary of India's first Education Minister - Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Cheat India is Emraan's first production project and he is also starring in it alongside actress Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film has been described as "compelling, edge-of-the-seat drama inspired by real incidents in the Indian education system."

Directed by Soumik Sen, the film is scheduled to release on 25 January, 2019.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018 14:29 PM