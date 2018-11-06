Emraan Hashmi's Tigers, directed by Oscar-winner Danis Tanovic, to have digital premiere on 21 November

Emraan Hashmi's debut international project Tigers, which had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2014, will finally be released digitally on 21 November on ZEE5. Directed by Academy Award winner Danis Tanovic, the film also stars Geetanjali Thapa, Adil Hussain and Satyadeep Misra.

From Academy award-winning director @danistanovic, one salesman fought against an entire system. His #RoarForChange saved a million lives. This has been long overdue #Tigers finally premieres 21st November on @ZEE5Indiapic.twitter.com/Nzf1Pk24KZ — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 6, 2018

The film will see Hashmi as Ayan, who works for a corporation that manufactures baby formula in Pakistan. When he learns the effects of the formula he's selling on the babies, he challenges the system. Tanovic, a Bosnian director famed for No Man’s Land, has helmed the hard-hitting project.

The release of the film in India was earlier stalled due to its controversial topic. Hashmi, as reported by Asian Age had said, "We went to Berlin, Toronto and New York. But it did not release here in India. There was a dispute between the producers here, and the film could not release when it had to, four years ago. By the time this dispute was sorted, there was one more — the India-Pakistan issue. I play a Pakistani in the film. We cannot have a release in this environment."

