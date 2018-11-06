You are here:

Emraan Hashmi's Tigers, directed by Oscar-winner Danis Tanovic, to have digital premiere on 21 November

FP Staff

November 06, 2018 16:26:46 IST

Emraan Hashmi's debut international project Tigers, which had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2014, will finally be released digitally on 21 November on ZEE5. Directed by Academy Award winner Danis Tanovic, the film also stars Geetanjali Thapa, Adil Hussain and Satyadeep Misra.

The film will see Hashmi as Ayan, who works for a corporation that manufactures baby formula in Pakistan. When he learns the effects of the formula he's selling on the babies, he challenges the system. Tanovic, a Bosnian director famed for No Man’s Land, has helmed the hard-hitting project.

The release of the film in India was earlier stalled due to its controversial topic. Hashmi, as reported by Asian Age had said, "We went to Berlin, Toronto and New York. But it did not release here in India. There was a dispute between the producers here, and the film could not release when it had to, four years ago. By the time this dispute was sorted, there was one more — the India-Pakistan issue. I play a Pakistani in the film. We cannot have a release in this environment."

