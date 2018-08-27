You are here:

Emraan Hashmi unveils teaser poster of Cheat India on Twitter; film to release on 25 January, 2019

Indo-Asian News Service

Aug,27 2018 16:14:26 IST

Actor Emraan Hashmi on Monday unveiled a teaser poster of his first production Cheat India.

The 39-year-old took to his Twitter to give a glimpse of the film.

Cheat India teaser poster/Image from Twitter.

Cheat India teaser poster/Image from Twitter.

Along with the poster, he wrote a tagline which reads: ‘Nakal mein Hi Akal Hai'. He asked fans if they agree to it or not.

Being directed by Soumik Sen, the film, which talks about the education system in India, the film had landed in a controversy earlier.

Filmmaker-actor duo Dinesh Gautam and Imran Zahid had claimed the storyline of the film was copied from their film titled Marksheet.

Starring actors Emraan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles, Cheat India is scheduled to release on 25 January, 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 16:14 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Cheat India #Emraan Hashmi #Entertainment #Shreya Dhanwanthary

also see

Richa Chadha to share screen space with Malayalam star Rajeev Pillai in Indrajit Lankesh's biopic of Shakeela

Richa Chadha to share screen space with Malayalam star Rajeev Pillai in Indrajit Lankesh's biopic of Shakeela

Helicopter Eela to premiere new song 'Yaadon Ki Almari' featuring Kajol on 20 August

Helicopter Eela to premiere new song 'Yaadon Ki Almari' featuring Kajol on 20 August

Chitrangada Singh to back another sports drama after producing Sandeep Singh's biopic Soorma

Chitrangada Singh to back another sports drama after producing Sandeep Singh's biopic Soorma