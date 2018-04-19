Bhavesh Joshi is the Gujju superhero that audiences of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah don't need but deserve

When the world is busy watching Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is planning his next meal.

Unlike Superman motabhai or Diana ben, Bhavesh dhikra does not boast of God-given superpowers. He lives in a humble abode at Ghatkopar, goes to Mithibai College and then helps out with pappa's business through the day.

But as the clock strikes nine, and Jethabai's crass cacophony lures Gujju folk to their TV sets — like theplas lure bateta nu shak, Bhavesh Joshi turns his energy to his secret room, which is the living room, because no secrecy or privacy in Gujju households. He takes to the open kitchen and prepares his arsenal of lethal weapons. The khakhras, the dhoklas, the fafdas and the gathiyas of the day make way for the khakhra shield (thanks Diana ben), the dhokla bombs (thank Kareena Kapoor from 3 Idiots), fafda-rangs (thanks Bruce bhai Wayne) and gathiya-spikes.

As he perches on Antilia, looking over the city, he recalls the fateful night when he missed Tony Stark's call inviting him to be a part of The Avengers in their Infinity War against Thanos. Should Tony bhai not consider that he would be busy playing dandiya on Navratri? Just a year ago, he had missed another call from Bruce bhai Wayne to be a part of Justice League. Should Bruce bhai not consider that Falguni Pathak's blaring vocals would overshadow Bhavesh Joshi's mellow ringtone ('G-U-J-J-U' from Kal Ho Naa Ho)? What if he returns the favour by calling Bruce bhai to be a part of his garba group during his Thanksgiving dinner. Not that he has a family anyway.

It is Bhavesh Joshi's family roots, the sense of community, the feeling of calling every Tom, Dick and Harry bhai, that has given him the faith to save this world. Amidst the Justice Leagues and the Avengers, he is the lone Deadpool who fights his own battles, and those of the world alone. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is going head to head with his Canadian counterpart on 25 May. But unlike the Marvel superhero, he has got his Professor-X in Vikramaditya Motwane, who has a set of superhero powers too, like eliciting acting from Sonakshi Sinha in Lootera.

Motwane teaches Bhavsh Joshi to aim for the impossible, and achieve it without any inherited superpower. He does not owe anything to the world because he lost his parents, let's say in the 2002 Godhra riots. He owes the world his culinary genius and Gujju resilience, only because he believes life comes full circle only on the beats of garba.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 16:33 PM