In a fresh development in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, who is accused in a Rs 200 crore fraud case, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police have filed a supplementary chargesheet against him before the Delhi court. The cops have further named Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi as ‘witnesses’ in the case. This came days after both Jacqueline and Nora were roped in by the police for multiple interrogations regarding their alleged links with the conman. Notably, the chargesheet was submitted on Monday where Chandrashekhar’s aide Pinki Irani has been named as ‘accused’.

According to an EOW official, the statements of both actresses have been recorded as witnesses and further investigations have been initiated. The two can be also arrested in the future if any fresh evidence is found against them, he added.

Jacqueline and Nora level serious allegations against Suresh Chandrashekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently appeared in court for her hearing, levelled some serious allegations against Chandrashekhar. Maintaining her stance that she has been cheated by the conman, the actress said that she was misled. She claimed that Sukesh “played” with her emotions and “destroyed” her life and career. She further revealed that Sukesh contacted her through Pinky Irani. According to Jacqueline, Irani gave her false information about Sukesh, claiming that he belongs to the government and is also connected with late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s family.

The actress further also said that she had no idea that Sukesh used to call her from the prison because there were always screens behind him in the video call.

On the other hand, Nora Fatehi also made similar allegations stating she was promised luxurious gifts by the conman if she agreed to become his girlfriend. She was also contacted by Pinky Irani in the same way.

Notably, both Jacqueline and Nora have been questioned multiple times in connection with their association with Chandrashekhar and an alleged connection was also found between them. Jacqueline was also quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate which had named her as an ‘accused’ in their chargesheet.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.