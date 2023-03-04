Sameer Nair, the CEO of Applause Entertainment, has been making waves in the Indian entertainment industry. One of Applause’s most recent projects, Zwigato has been winning hearts since the trailer of the film was released.

Directed by the critically acclaimed Nandita Das and starring popular comedian Kapil Sharma and talented actress Shahana Goswami, Zwigato is a poignant tale of resilience and hope in the face of adversity. Zwigato marks Applause Entertainment’s first foray into feature films, and Nair couldn’t be more excited about the project. At the trailer launch of the film, he spoke about the film’s positive reception at international film festivals and the company’s commitment to producing quality content.

He said, “Nandita and I had been planning this for a while so I am glad that the film is finally releasing. When we talk about Zwigato, we don’t want to categorize it into a niche, indie film or an arthouse film. This film tells us the story of the masses, of the common man like you and me. It is a very broad-based film, which is why we wanted it to go to the theaters so that a larger audience can watch it, and spread the word of mouth for this film. ”

With Zwigato generating positive buzz at film festivals and Applause Entertainment continuing to produce quality content, it’s clear that Sameer Nair and his team are making a mark in the Indian entertainment industry. As audiences look forward to seeing what the company has in store next, it’s clear that the future of Indian content creation is in good hands.

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present ‘Zwigato’, Directed by Nandita Das. Starring Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami & Tushar Acharya. Don’t forget to watch Zwigato, releasing in theaters on 17th March, 2023.

