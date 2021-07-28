Celina Jaitley was invited to join Shilpa Shetty's JL Stream app, which is a ‘decent influencers’ app for professionals, clarified Jaitley's spokesperson

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley’s spokesperson has said that she was approached for the app JL Stream which is associated with Shilpa Shetty, adding that it is a ‘decent influencers’ app for professionals.

Explaining that Jaitley was not approached for Raj Kundra’s app HotShot, the spokesperson shared that the actress does not even know what the app is about. They also added that the two actresses are good friends and that is why Jaitley was invited to join the app, reported ETimes.

This clarification comes after model-turned-actress Sagarika Shona Suman alleged that Jaitley was one of the actresses that Raj Kundra’s company was hoping to rope in for HotShots. It has been alleged that this app by Kundra was used for circulating adult content. Kundra has been in police custody after he was arrested on 19 July.

Along with Jaitley, Suman also mentioned names of other entertainment personalities including Neha Dhupia, Nora Fatehi, Kim Sharma, Arshi Khan, Barbara Mori, Gizele Thakral, and Scarlet Rose.

However, the explanation offered by Jaitley’s spokesperson states that she was not approached for HotShots. Jaitley’s spokesperson further informed that she could not join JL Stream when it was launched due to other commitments. They further said that many other Bollywood actresses were also approached for the same app.

Kundra is under arrest at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. On the other hand, Shetty was also questioned by the crime branch of the Mumbai Police. The officials have said that they have appointed forensic auditors who will be looking into the transactions of the bank accounts that are in her name.

Actress Sherlyn Chopra was also called in to record her statement. In a video, Chopra has said that she was one of the first ones who reported this case to the cybercrime branch of the Mumbai Police.