'In March 2021, I provided my statement to the cyber cell, at their offices,' Sherlyn Chopra said of notifying the Mumbai cyber crime cell about Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in the porn film racket

On Friday, a court in Mumbai extended businessman Raj Kundra's police custody till 27 July in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on the night of 19 July by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

He was produced before the magistrate court at the end of his earlier remand on Friday.

Police sought an extension of his custody to probe the matter further.

Meanwhile actress Sherlyn Chopra has released a video clip claiming that she was among the first to report the case to the cybercrime cell in Mumbai. Both Chopra and Poonam Pandey have alleged wrongdoing on Kundra's account.

"When I was summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell, I didn't go underground or make statements like 'my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and the kids'. I didn't run away. In March 2021, I provided my statement to the cyber cell, at their offices," Chopra stated in her video.

The police had earlier told the court that the 45-year-old businessman was gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material.

The police had claimed they have seized Kundra's mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.

Apart from Kundra, the police also produced another accused, Ryan Thorpe, before the court, which extended his custody till 27 July.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)