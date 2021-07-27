Mumbai court remands Raj Kundra to 14-day judicial custody in pornography case
Raj Kundra moved the court for bail and his plea hearing is pushed to 28 July.
A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded businessman Raj Kundra in 14-day judicial custody in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.
Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested July 19 by the Mumbai police crime branch under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He was produced before a magistrate's court at the end of his police remand on Tuesday. Kundra moved the court for bail and his plea was kept for hearing on Wednesday.
The police during the probe claimed to have found that Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought Hotshots app to upload objectional videos on social media. The police also claimed to have found 51 obscene videos-- 35 with Hotshots logo and 16 with BollyFame logo, during searches at the office of the accused.
Why has Sherlyn Chopra been summoned by Mumbai Crime Branch's Property Cell?
- Mumbai Crime Branch's Property Cell summoned Sherlyn Chopra to appear before them today, on 27 July at 11 am to record her statement, reports ANI. She will record her statement in connection to the pornography case involving Kundra. However, Chopra said she will record her statement only after moving the court for anticipatory bail.
Financial auditors, technical experts roped in
- Meanwhile, the crime branch has roped in several technical experts in finance to audit to help in the investigation of the case, reports Indian Express. The experts will assist in tracking down transactions linked to the businessman and the workings of Hotshots.
- The police also said they suspect a lot of the content was deleted from the Viaan Industries server, and have thus involved other professionals to navigate the same.
- “We have also found major deposits from his account to the Kanpur account of a woman. We have found that this woman was the wife of one of his employees. We are hoping financial auditing will help provide a clear picture of the money flow in the case,” an officer was quoted as saying.
Employee working under Raj Kundra involved in distribution of pornographic movies
- As per latest updates, a man working in Kundra's company was involved in distributing as many as 90 pornographic films in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the last two years. Moreover, some reports suggest several crores were transferred into his wife's account.
- In a statement to ANI, the employee's father said his son hasn't visited his home in Kanpur in the last two years, but sends money from time to time for household expenses.
- A trader from Ahmedabad in Gujarat has filed a complaint with the Mumbai crime branch and cyber police alleging that he has been duped of Rs 3 lakh by businessman Raj Kundra's firm under the pretext of making him distributor for an online cricket skill-based game.
- He said the police are verifying the complaint and will decide accordingly on registering an FIR.
- In a complaint filed online, complainant Hiren Parmar alleged that he was promised by Viaan Industries that he will be made the distributor for "Game of Dot". However, the company didn't keep its promise, following which he demanded a return of Rs 3 lakh he had invested, but didn't receive a response, an official said.
- The complainant claimed he had filed the complaint with the Gujarat cyber department in 2019, but no action was taken, the official said, adding Parmar approached the Mumbai police after Kundra was arrested for allegedly running a mobile application for distributing adult films
- Parmar also alleged that many people were cheated of crores like him by the company, the official said.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
