Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush garnered severe criticism and backlash for its objectionable dialogues and modernization of the characters. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is also a CBFC (Censor Board of Film Certification) member was asked about his role in clearing the film, which has hurt the sentiments of many Indians.

The Kashmir Files helmer revealed that he has not watched the film despite being part of CBFC. “I am part of the CBFC board but the board does not watch the film. The examining committee watches the film. I don’t know what happened to the film at what stage and why it happened,” Vivek said to India.com.

Adding that one should be careful and responsible while making a film, which deals with human faith and said, “One should be very responsible and sensitive when dealing with faith. What’s your faith… What is someone else’s faith… It’s like a mother believing that her child is the most beautiful child in the world. I have no right to say that the child is less beautiful because it is the faith and love of the mother. All logic fails when it comes to love and faith. And hurting someone’s faith is like a sin.”

Talking about Adipurush, the film is directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut and also stars Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh, Tejaswini Pandit and others in prominent roles. Reportedly, the mythological drama is made on a budget of Rs 500-600 crore and is bankrolled under the banners of T-Series and Retrophiles. The film has grossed over Rs 450 crore at the global box office.

