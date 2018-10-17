Casting couch is not just a man's fault; we can't always blame them, says Andrea Jeremiah

Andrea Jeremiah recently shared her opinion on casting couch in the entertainment industry and how to avoid such encounters.

"I've never experienced casting couch myself. If I date a guy, it is only because I like him and vice versa. I am an actor, and I know other actors who have never had a casting couch experience. It also depends on the vibe you give off to people. If somebody meets me, they will know that his girl means business. Casting couch is not just a man's fault. It is important to say this because we blame the other side always. If women are not willing to sleep for work, then they won't ask for it," she said in an interview with Behindwoods.

The actor cited her own example and said despite not coming from a film background, she has worked her way up and has never has a casting couch experience. She also said that she believes in hard work and talent.

Jeremiah was previously seen in Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2. Her newest release is the crime drama Vada Chennai, directed by National Award winner Vetrimaaran, which stars Dhanush in the lead along with Ameer, Daniel Balaji, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Karunas, Subramaniam Siva, and Cheenu Mohan in supporting roles.

Watch Jeremiah's interview here.



Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 15:12 PM