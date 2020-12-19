CarryMinati to make his Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn's Mayday, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh

Carryminati, the YouTuber whose real name is Ajey Nagar, will play the role of a social media sensation in Mayday.

Popular YouTuber CarryMinati will make his debut in Bollywood in Ajay Devgn's directorial Mayday. Ajey Nagar (real name of CarryMinati), will be sharing screen space with Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar, and will play the eponymous role of a social media sensation in the film.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, CarryMinati said that his brother and business head Deepak Char received a call from Kumar Mangat Pathak, who is co-producer at Ajay Devgn Film and he has been working with the cast for a while now for the upcoming film.

Carry said that he felt "anxious" when the film came his way. "What made it really interesting for me was when I heard I am supposed to play my own character (CarryMinati) and the way it’s going to be shown on screen. I am excited to see how this will unfold," he said.

The 21-year-old YouTuber said that he agreed to be a part of the film as he had to essay his own character that comes very easily to him.

He also said that he hopes to learn a bit of acting from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn and that he fondly admires them.

According to a report by DNA, CarryMinati revealed that he had earlier got offers for films, but he agreed to Mayday since it will help him bring his alias CarryMinati alive on the 70 mm screen.

He said acting is no rocket science for him and it comes naturally just like music. Carry further added that he is just exploring and experimenting within the creative gamut, but content creation will continue to remain his passion and true calling.

The shooting of Mayday began on 11 December in Hyderabad. The film will release on 29 April 2022.

Ajay Devgn, who is directing Mayday, will be seen essaying the role of a pilot in the film. Rakul Preet will be playing the role of a co-pilot. The character of Bachchan in the film is not yet revealed.