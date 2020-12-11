Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn's Mayday to release on 29 April, 2022; film goes on floors in Hyderabad

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan will be reuniting onscreen after seven years for Mayday

Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar will release on 29 April 2022. The shooting of the film began on Friday, 11 December. The entire film will be shot in Hyderabad.

Ajay Devgn, who is directing the film, will be seen playing the role of a pilot in Mayday. The film is also produced by the actor under his banner Ajay Devgn Film.

Devgn took to Twitter to announce the commencement of the shooting of Mayday. He also sought blessings from the Almighty and his parents. "Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family, and well-wishers," he wrote.

Rakul Preet Singh expressed her excitement and said that she can't wait to join the shooting of Mayday.

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan will be reuniting onscreen after seven years for Mayday. The actors have worked together in films including Major Saab, Khakee, and Satyagraha.

While scripting Mayday, Ajay Devgn immediately thought of Bachchan as the lead in the film. The role of the Shahenshah of Bollywood has not been revealed yet. Rakul Preet will be seen playing the role of a co-pilot.

Devgn has earlier directed films including Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum, but it will be for the first time he will be directing Amitabh Bachchan for Mayday.

Love Per Square Foot fame Angira Dhar will be playing the role of a lawyer in the upcoming thriller-drama. Earlier this month, the actress said that she is thrilled and excited to be sharing the screen with the true legends of the Indian film industry - Amitabh Bachchan Ajay Devgn.