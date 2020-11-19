Rakul Preet Singh joins Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn in latter's directorial Mayday

Rakul Preet Singh, who reunites with Ajay Devgn after last year's comedy De De Pyaar De, will play a pilot in Mayday.

Rakul Preet Singh will essay the role of a pilot in Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn-starrer Mayday. The shooting of the film will start in December this year in Hyderabad.

Singh took to Twitter to express how thrilled she is to be a part of the film. The actress said that her dream to work with Amitabh Bachchan has come true.

Check out Singh's tweet here

Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally 😝) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff ✈️ 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/SLBLVEpTg4 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 19, 2020

Singh and Devgn have shared the screen space earlier in the 2019 film De De Pyar De.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted Singh saying that she has worked with Devgn in the past and is extremely thrilled to be working with him again as his co-pilot in Mayday.

The report quoted a source saying that Devgn, who is also directing the film, immediately thought of Bachchan as the lead when scripting Mayday.

Mayday is also produced by Devgn under his banner Ajay Devgn Films. The role of Bachchan has not been revealed yet.

Devgn has earlier directed films including Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum, but Mayday is the first film that he will direct starring Bachchan. Devgn is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhuj, while Amitabh Bachchan is shooting for quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Singh was recently shooting for a Telugu film in Hyderabad. The actor will also be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, Neena Gupta, and Kanwaljit Singh in an untitled cross-border love story.