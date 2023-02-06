Cardi B wears Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys red carpet
American rapper Cardi B rocked the 65th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet in a stunning custom-made gown crafted by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.
Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, appeared at the pre-awards event on Sunday evening in a royal blue cutout sculptural 3D dress with a headgear over one eye and a trail.
Gupta, known for his experimental sculpted designs, took to his official Instagram account to share photographs of Cardi B posing for the shutterbugs at the 2023 Grammys.
“@iamcardib in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture at Grammys 2023. Thank you for this electrifying moment Kolin Carter and Hema Bose,” the Delhi-based designer captioned his post.
“True Blue, baby I love you,” wrote Cardi B as she shared her pictures dressed in Gupta’s ensemble piece.
Last year, Gupta dressed rapper Meghan Thee Stallion for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.
