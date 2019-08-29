Cardi B opens up about struggles she faced while making Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy

Cardi B, in a series of tweets, shares the struggles it took to create her maiden EP, Invasion of Privacy. It went on to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album, making Cardi the first female solo artist to do so. She was the fifth woman ever nominated in the category that was created in 1995.

Cardi said that she was in the process of recording the album while she was pregnant with her daughter Kulture. The process had to be expedited before she started showing signs of pregnancy so that she could shoot for music videos. Cardi also shared that she constantly felt pressured to prove those who thought she would be forgotten after one hit song.

On my album I showed different sides of me.From my intro talking about my https://t.co/xSGBV4duiP living my best life inspiring people.Relationship songs while I was going thru my own relationship drama to shaking ass like Bodak & that ASS .Every song went platinum! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 28, 2019

I did it all while I was pregnant.Throwing up, drowsy,terrible colds and in a rush to finish it so I can start doing music videos before I started showing .I spend 24 hours for months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed ass in a studio . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 28, 2019

Cardi explained that winning a Grammy or any accolade was not her primary concern while working on this album.

I wasn’t even thinking of winning or even the Grammies. All I can think about was ...everybody is disappointed in me,am I still going to have a career after this baby ? Is this album going to make me or break me ? I need to finish before I start showing . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 28, 2019

Invasion of Privacy features many high profile guest appearances, like Kehlani, Migos, Chance the Rapper, SZA, 21 Savage, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny among others. The rapper revealed that not all artists were keen to appear on the record, and many turned the offer down. Some even demanded a hefty fee in return.

When i kept seeing the certifications of the songs going gold or platinum I was so excited cause my husband was out here asking everybody for a feature on my behalf so the ones that said yes thank you from the bottom of my heart cause TRUST ME ALOT OF ARTIST SAID NO! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 28, 2019

OR CHARGING 6 figures for a feature. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 28, 2019

Cardi will be seen next in the Jennifer Lopez fronted-Hustlers, based on Jessica Pressler's New York Magazine article titled 'The Hustlers at Scores'. Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, and Lizzo are also part of the film. Hustlers will have its premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

