You are here:

Cardi B opens up about struggles she faced while making Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy

FP Staff

Aug 29, 2019 12:17:46 IST

Cardi B, in a series of tweets, shares the struggles it took to create her maiden EP, Invasion of Privacy. It went on to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album, making Cardi the first female solo artist to do so. She was the fifth woman ever nominated in the category that was created in 1995.

Cardi B opens up about struggles she faced while making Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy

Cardi B. Image from Twitter

Cardi said that she was in the process of recording the album while she was pregnant with her daughter Kulture. The process had to be expedited before she started showing signs of pregnancy so that she could shoot for music videos. Cardi also shared that she constantly felt pressured to prove those who thought she would be forgotten after one hit song.

Cardi explained that winning a Grammy or any accolade was not her primary concern while working on this album.

Invasion of Privacy features many high profile guest appearances, like Kehlani, Migos, Chance the Rapper, SZA, 21 Savage, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny among others. The rapper revealed that not all artists were keen to appear on the record, and many turned the offer down. Some even demanded a hefty fee in return.

Cardi will be seen next in the Jennifer Lopez fronted-Hustlers, based on Jessica Pressler's New York Magazine article titled 'The Hustlers at Scores'Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, and Lizzo are also part of the film. Hustlers will have its premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2019 12:17:46 IST

tags: 21 Savage , Bad Bunny , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Cardi B , Chance The Rapper , Constance Wu , grammy for best rap album , Hustlers , invasion of privacy , j balvin , Jennifer Lopez , Julia Stiles , Kehlani , keke palmer , Lili Reinhart , Lizzo , Migos , SZA , Toronto International Film Festival , Tune In , TuneIn

also see

MTV VMAs 2019 highlights and red carpet: Taylor Swft, Camila Cabello perform; Lizzo speaks on body positivilty

MTV VMAs 2019 highlights and red carpet: Taylor Swft, Camila Cabello perform; Lizzo speaks on body positivilty

Miley Cyrus' Slide Away; Liam Gallagher's One of Us; Normani's Motivation: New music this week

Miley Cyrus' Slide Away; Liam Gallagher's One of Us; Normani's Motivation: New music this week

Ram Nath Kovind meets Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai, says singer 'has sweetened our lives with her melody'

Ram Nath Kovind meets Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai, says singer 'has sweetened our lives with her melody'