Cardi B returns to Instagram days after backlash for Grammy win, announces new song with Bruno Mars

Cardi B went off Instagram after she was trolled on social media following her record Grammy win. Three days, later she returned to Instagram and teased her new track with Bruno Mars. "I'm back from retirement," she wrote in the caption and added that the track will release on 15 February.

Following the backlash for her Grammy honour, the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper, who became the first female to win the Best Rap Album award, tore into her abusers who said she did not deserve the win. Cardi shared an expletive-laden video shortly before deleting the account.

She detailed her journey through the album Invasion of Privacy that she recorded in the midst of her pregnancy.

"I f***ing worked my ass off, locked myself in the studio for three months, my n*****, then went to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, pregnant. Some songs couldn't even get on the f***ing album because my nose was so f***ing stuffy from my pregnancy. N****s couldn't sleep, n*****s couldn't do s***," Cardi said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 19:46:23 IST