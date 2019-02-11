You are here:

Grammys 2019: Cardi B makes history as first female solo artist to win Best Rap Album

FP Staff

Feb 11, 2019 10:24:56 IST

A visibly nervous Cardi B has won her first Grammy, making history as the first woman to win best rap album.

She took the stage on 10 February at the Staples Center with husband Offset, holding his hand.

"I can't breath. Oh my goodness. The nerves are so bad! Maybe I need to start smoking weed," she said onstage, reports E!News.

Holding the trophy in her white-gloved hands, Cardi thanked Offset, calling him “you husband,” and their daughter, who was born seven months to the date.

Cardi’s debut Invasion of Privacy beat out albums by the late Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T and Travis Scott.

She is just the fifth woman ever nominated in the category that was created in 1995.

Lauryn Hill was part of the Fugees when the group won in 1997 for The Score.

Cardi twerked on a piano during her performance of her single 'Money' earlier in the show.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 10:24:56 IST

tags: best rap album , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Cardi B , Grammy Awards 2019 , Grammys 2019 , invasion of privacy , Mac Miller , Money , nipsey hussle , Offset , Pusha T , Travis Scott , Tune In , TuneIn

also see

Grammy Awards 2019: Chris Cornell's children accept father's posthumous honour

Grammy Awards 2019: Chris Cornell's children accept father's posthumous honour

Grammy Awards 2019: BTS, nominated for Love Yourself: Tear, likely to be one of the presenters

Grammy Awards 2019: BTS, nominated for Love Yourself: Tear, likely to be one of the presenters

Grammy Awards 2019: Ariana Grande to skip event following disagreement with producers, Lady Gaga to perform

Grammy Awards 2019: Ariana Grande to skip event following disagreement with producers, Lady Gaga to perform