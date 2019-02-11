You are here:

Grammys 2019: Cardi B makes history as first female solo artist to win Best Rap Album

A visibly nervous Cardi B has won her first Grammy, making history as the first woman to win best rap album.

She took the stage on 10 February at the Staples Center with husband Offset, holding his hand.

"I can't breath. Oh my goodness. The nerves are so bad! Maybe I need to start smoking weed," she said onstage, reports E!News.

Holding the trophy in her white-gloved hands, Cardi thanked Offset, calling him “you husband,” and their daughter, who was born seven months to the date.

Cardi’s debut Invasion of Privacy beat out albums by the late Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T and Travis Scott.

She is just the fifth woman ever nominated in the category that was created in 1995.

Lauryn Hill was part of the Fugees when the group won in 1997 for The Score.

Cardi twerked on a piano during her performance of her single 'Money' earlier in the show.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 10:24:56 IST