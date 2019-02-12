Cardi B deactivates Instagram after she was trolled on social media following Grammy win

Cardi B went off Instagram after she was trolled on social media following her record Grammy win.

The rapper, who became the first female to win the Best Rap Album Grammy award, tore into her abusers who said she did not deserve the win.

Cardi shared an expletive-laden video shortly before deleting the account.

Cardi B reveals that she does not support BET’s aim at Nicki Minaj and defends herself from haters discrediting her #GRAMMYs win. pic.twitter.com/ZA1nKoiuUO — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) February 11, 2019

"It's not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else, that's not my style and that's not what I'm with and I don't support that," she began.

"However, I been taking a lot of s*** today, I'm seeing a lot of bull**** today and I saw a lot of s*** last night. And I'm sick of this s***. I worked hard for my motherf***ing album," she can be seen saying in the video shared by a fan account.

The musician, who won the award for Invasion of Privacy, detailed her journey through the album that she recorded in the midst of her pregnancy.

"I remember last year when I didn't win for 'Bodak Yellow,' everybody was like, 'Cardi got snubbed, Cardi got snubbed.' Now this year's a f***ing problem? My album went two-time platinum, my n*****. And every chart that there was, my album was always top 10. Number one album as well."

I f***ing worked my ass off, locked myself in the studio for three months, my n*****, then went to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, pregnant. Some songs couldn't even get on the f***ing album because my nose was so f***ing stuffy from my pregnancy. N****s couldn't sleep, n*****s couldn't do s***," she further said.

In a series of dramatic moments, Nicki Minaj announced that she will no longer be part of BET's upcoming BET Experience festival this summer after the network compared her to Cardi post her Grammy win.

The rivals were announced to do headlining shows during the four-day event in June that centres on their annual awards ceremony.

