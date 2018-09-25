Cardi B reportedly in talks to perform 'Girls Like You' with Maroon 5 at Super Bowl LIII

Cardi B is in negotiations to perform her remix with Maroon 5, 'Girls Like You', at the Super Bowl LIII, but the main issue being discussed is whether or not the rapper will get a solo set.

According to tmz.com, she is getting a lot of offers to perform in early February 2019, so she is trying to make the best deal possible.

Cardi B earned her first hit No 1 with 'Bodak Yellow' in September 2017 when she became the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill to get a solo No 1. Then, she got another No 1 with 'I Like It'. She is now the first female rapper with 3 Number 1’s on the Billboard Hot 100, with 'Girls Like You'.

This year, Maroon 5 was locked by the organisers owing to the Adam Levine-fronted group's all-star collaborations, such as 'What Lovers Do' with SZA, 'Cold with Future' and 'Don't Wanna Know' with Kendrick Lamar, as per various sources who confirmed to Variety.

The group joins the artistes, including Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Beyonce, to headline the show. Last year, Justin Timberlake headlined the Super Bowl Halftime.

Super Bowl LIII is being held in Atlanta on 3 February, 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 10:20 AM