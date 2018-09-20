Maroon 5 to headline 2019's Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta

Maroon 5 will be the halftime performers at Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in 2019. Adam Levine is set to perform with his band during the annual NFL championship games which is scheduled to take place in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on 3 February, 2019

Multiple sources confirmed to Variety, the music group was locked by the organisers owing to their all-star collaborations, such as Cardi B-featuring 'Girls Like You', 'What Lovers Do' with SZA, 'Cold' with Future and 'Don't Wanna Know' with Kendrick Lamar.

A spokesperson of the NFL told The Hollywood Reporter, "It's a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show."

A representative for Maroon 5, fronted by lead vocalist Adam Levine, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In 2017, Justin Timberlake headlined the Super Bowl Halftime.

The group joins other artiste, including Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Beyonce, to headline the show.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2018 17:10 PM