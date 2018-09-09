Cardi B injured after scuffle with Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week party

Hip hop artistes Cardi B and Nicki Minaj almost got into a brawl at Harper Bazaar's New York Fashion Week party on 7 September. Photos and videos of the incident have been making the rounds on social media.

In one of the several videos, the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper dressed in a red, floor length gown can be seen lunging toward Minaj before being restrained by security guards. She also hurled one of her shoes at Minaj after which she was escorted out of the venue. Cardi was photographed leaving the party barefoot with a torn dress and a lump on her forehead.

Page Six quoted a source as saying, "It was bad. They were separated by security, but Cardi was still trying to get at her. She took off a giant red shoe and threw it at Nicki — who was being blocked up against a wall by huge security guard" and added "There was a giant fist full of hair on the floor. One of Cardi’s assistants came and grabbed it and took it with her."

Variety writes that the New York City police is investigating the matter.

Later in a post on Instagram , Cardi addressed the incident and without naming Minaj wrote that she was provoked because of the comments made on her skills as a mother. She and Migos' member Offset recently had their first child Kulture Kiari Cephus.

