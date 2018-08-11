You are here:

Nicki Minaj drops fourth album 'Queen,' featuring Eminem, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande a week earlier

After multiple delays and one fake-out, singer Nicki Minaj has finally dropped her fourth studio album, 'Queen' - a week earlier than the 17 August release date she announced last week.

Minaj broke the news on 10 August night on the first episode of her Beats 1 radio show, and said she'd just finished mixing the album three hours earlier, reports variety.com.

The album features guest spots from Eminem, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, Future, Swae Lee, Labrinth and a key Minaj influence, veteran rapper Foxy Brown.

The release date of 'Queen' had been bumped at least twice, when earlier in August, she knocked it back another week from Friday to the 17 August due to a sample-clearance issue.

'Queen' is Minaj's first album release since 'The Pinkprint' in 2014, which received praise from fans and critics as like as well as certified platinum status twice by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Minaj has already released three singles from the album, 'Barbie Tingz,' 'Chun-Li' and 'Bed,' the latter of which is a duet with Grande.

The album is available on Apple music.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 15:25 PM