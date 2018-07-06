Cardi B counter-sues former manager seeking $15 million for deceitful and disloyal conduct

‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper Cardi B has filed a counter-suit against her former manager, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, for more than $15 million, reports TMZ. According to Variety, the new lawsuit was filed on Thursday alleging that Raphael’s original suit “arises out of the deceitful and disloyal conduct of a self-serving and controlling personal manager.” The suit describes how Shaft’s greed increased as Belcalis Almanzar aka Cardi B rose to fame and virtually took control over every dollar she earned in the entertainment business.

The rebuttal cites a deal Raphael allegedly made with Atlantic Recording Corporation where he “inserted his wholly-owned entity KSR to be paid 50 percent of all of Ms Almazar’s record royalties and required Ms Almanzar to assign all copyrights in any audio or video recordings to KSR as well as 50 percent of Ms Almanzar’s authored compositions,” states a Variety report.

This counter-suit is in respect to a case a filed back in April where her former manager had sued Cardi along with her new managers Lee and Thomas as well as publicist Patientce Foster for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, declaratory judgment and defamation.

He claimed that the ‘I Like It’ singer’s new management deal was not valid due to her pre-existing contract with his company. He is seeking damages of at least $10 million. He also mentioned that he discovered Cardi and played a vital role in making her a star and alleged that she defamed him by telling people that he stole money from her.

Shaft began managing Cardi B in 2014 while she was still employed as an exotic dancer and orchestrated her joining the cast of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop reality show.

