Cardi B breaks two Guinness World Records by Beyonce, holds 13 tracks on Billboard Hot 100 singles

FP Staff

Apr,19 2018 15:44:13 IST

Guinness World Records just announced that Cardi B, the latest rap sensation that has taken the music industry by storm, has shattered two of Beyoncé’s records, the Guinness World Records titles for most simultaneous Billboard US Hot 100 entries by a female, and most simultaneous Billboard US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Top 10 entries by a female.

The organization tweeted the history-making record with a cheeky caption.

The 'Invasion of Privacy' singer currently holds 12 out of 13 tracks from the debut album on the Billboard Hot 100 singles, beating Beyoncé’s best of 12 tracks, when she released her album Lemonade in 2016. A pregnant Cardi B had vowed audiences with a spirited and energetic performance at Coachella recently. The music festival had just witnessed a long awaited Destiny’s Child reunion, which was outdone by Cardi B’s act the very next day, as reported by E News.

Her latest achievement is being looked upon as Cardi B being in line to dethrone the reigning female pop star Beyoncé who has been on top of the industry for more than a decade now. The singer has also bagged eight Billboard Music nominations, in the company of Drake, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar. Her nominations include Top new Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Rap Female artist amongst others.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 15:44 PM

