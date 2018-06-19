Watch: Kanye West, Drake, Justin Bieber, Ashton Kutcher feature in Tchami x Malaa's music video of Kurupt

Tchami and Malaa managed to rope in Kanye West, Drake, Russell Brand, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Bruce Jenner, Jay Z and many more for their latest music video. Interestingly, none of them featured in the video for 'Kurupt' by choice. Just like the infectious house music tune, the theme of the video is also dark; showcasing the flipside of being famous.

The almost three-minute video portrays paparazzi's unsympathetic approach towards celebrities' personal space. A majority of clips depict the stars running away from the camera lens and a few of them taking the matter into their own hands. You can see Ashton Kutcher begging to walk his dogs in peace right outside his house and Yeezy losing his calm over a shutterbug at an airport.

Tchami and Malaa released No Redemption EP earlier this year, a collection of five tracks including 'Kurupt' as their joint effort.

Martin Joseph Léonard Bresso also known as Tchami is the co-producer of mainstream hits like 'Turn Down For What' and 'Get Low'. He is regarded as one of the founding fathers of the dance music genre, future house, alongside Dutch DJs Oliver Heldens and Don Diablo.

Even though Maala has proved his dominance in the dance music circuit, his identity still remains unknown. He is seen performing on stage wearing a ski-mask.

Malaa is a part of the Pardon My French team comprising of DJ Snake, Mercer, Tchami and himself.

