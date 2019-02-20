You are here:

Captain Marvel targetted by negative online reviews reportedly due to Brie Larson's 'diversity' comment

FP Staff

Feb 20, 2019 11:52:17 IST

Brie Larson has been a vocal advocate for diversity in media and gender parity in Hollywood. However, it now looks like Captain Marvel, her upcoming feature, is facing the heat for her views. The film has been receiving negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes because of a few statements Larson made in an earlier interview.

A considerable amount of comments portray an angry reaction or a simple disinterest in the film due to Brie's opinions. Some people also think that Captain Marvel is plainly pushing an agenda. The reviews, oddly, come before the film's release.

Brie Larson in and as Captain Marvel. YouTube

Brie Larson in and as Captain Marvel. YouTube

A report in CBR.com suggests that most profiles writing negative comments are run by male users who probably feel threatened or attacked by Larson's views. The account also mentions that even though there has not been any direct acknowledgement of the fact, the timing of the comments suggest that it is a reaction to Brie's latest efforts to push for diversity in the press.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, which was held by Keah Brown, Brie mentioned how in that last year, she carefully noticed a press day and concluded that most critics reviewing films were largely white males. "So, I spoke to Dr Stacy Smith at the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, who put together a study to confirm that. Moving forward, I decided to make sure my press days were more inclusive," the website quoted the actress as saying.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 11:52:17 IST

tags: Brie Larson , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Captain Marvel , diversity in press , Gender parity , Hollywood , Rotten Tomatoes

also see

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson does not want her film's press tour to be 'overwhelmingly' white and male

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson does not want her film's press tour to be 'overwhelmingly' white and male

Captain Marvel: Brie Larson-led team pays tribute to comic legend Stan Lee at Singapore fan event

Captain Marvel: Brie Larson-led team pays tribute to comic legend Stan Lee at Singapore fan event

Brie Larson on Captain Marvel: Feel so lucky I get to talk about feminism all day, thanks to my first blockbuster movie

Brie Larson on Captain Marvel: Feel so lucky I get to talk about feminism all day, thanks to my first blockbuster movie