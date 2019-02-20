Captain Marvel targetted by negative online reviews reportedly due to Brie Larson's 'diversity' comment

Brie Larson has been a vocal advocate for diversity in media and gender parity in Hollywood. However, it now looks like Captain Marvel, her upcoming feature, is facing the heat for her views. The film has been receiving negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes because of a few statements Larson made in an earlier interview.

A considerable amount of comments portray an angry reaction or a simple disinterest in the film due to Brie's opinions. Some people also think that Captain Marvel is plainly pushing an agenda. The reviews, oddly, come before the film's release.

A report in CBR.com suggests that most profiles writing negative comments are run by male users who probably feel threatened or attacked by Larson's views. The account also mentions that even though there has not been any direct acknowledgement of the fact, the timing of the comments suggest that it is a reaction to Brie's latest efforts to push for diversity in the press.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, which was held by Keah Brown, Brie mentioned how in that last year, she carefully noticed a press day and concluded that most critics reviewing films were largely white males. "So, I spoke to Dr Stacy Smith at the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, who put together a study to confirm that. Moving forward, I decided to make sure my press days were more inclusive," the website quoted the actress as saying.

