Captain Marvel star Brie Larson does not want her film's press tour to be 'overwhelmingly' white and male

Brie Larson, star of the first female led Marvel film Captain Marvel, wants to make her press tour as diverse as possible. After picking Keah Brown, a woman of colour with cerebral palsy, for the Marie Claire UK interview, Larson told Brown that she had noticed how white men dominated most of the press rooms she had been in.

"About a year ago, I started paying attention to what my press days looked like and the critics reviewing movies, and noticed it appeared to be overwhelmingly white and male. So, I spoke to Dr Stacy Smith at the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, who put together a study to confirm that. Moving forward, I decided to make sure my press days were more inclusive," she said.

She said that when she brought up the problem before the people providing opportunities, "they all had different excuses." The Academy Award-winning actress added that the fame had given her a chance to make a difference.

Captain Marvel, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is set in 1995 and centers on Carol Danvers, who joins the elite military team known as Starforce after becoming Captain Marvel. The cast also includes Jude Law, Samuel L Jackson (future director of SHIELD) Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, and Annette Bening.

It is slated to release on 8 March, 2019.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 18:20:34 IST