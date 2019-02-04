Captain Marvel: Brie Larson goes 'higher, further, faster' in new Super Bowl trailer

A new Captain Marvel teaser was unveiled at the Super Bowl 2019. Brie Larson, who debuts as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, features prominently in the 30-second footage. And she has a message for all: “Try to keep up.”

The trailer begins with Danvers and her friend as the US Air Force fighter pilot who are ready to “show the boys” how to fly the skies. We can hear her saying the catchphrase "Higher, further, faster" as the video teases more of Captain Marvel's backstory. The film is the first female-led superhero film from the Marvel studio who aims to save Earth from an intergalactic war. The latest entry in the MCU, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is set in 1995 and centers on Danvers, who joins the elite military team known as Starforce after becoming Captain Marvel.

Jude Law plays Danver's mentor and the captain of the coveted Kree military unit Starforce. The cast also includes Samuel L Jackson (future director of SHIELD) Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, and Annette Bening.

Captain Marvel comes on the heels of Avengers: Infinity War, which ended with Avengers sending out an emergency call after Thanos destroys half the population of life in the galaxy. Post credits footage revealed Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) calling out for Captain Marvel. Its highly anticipated sequel, Avengers: Endgame, arrives on 26 April.

Captain Marvel is slated to release on 8 March.

Watch the teaser here:



Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 10:39:04 IST