Captain Marvel trailer: Brie Larson leads as heroic Carol Danvers in intergalactic sci-fi spectacle

The first trailer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next spectacle, Captain Marvel, is here and it's what anyone would expect it to be: ridiculously heroic.

Academy Award-winning actor Brie Larson plays the formidable Captain Marvel, the alter ego of US Air Force pilot Carol Danvers in the first female-led MCU film. Set in the 90s, Captain Marvel will follow the story of Larson's character as she navigates a monumental war between two alien races which transcends galaxies.

It's clear from the trailer that the film is not an origin story. When she crash-lands on Earth, Larson's Captain Marvel is in possession of her powers but has little memory of her time on Earth. As she tries to join the pieces together to have some recollection of her years on Earth, she reflects a greater self-awareness.

Larson is seen alongside Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury and Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson. In the film, Fury will meet Captain Marvel at a time where he's yet to fully realise the magnitude of their super-powers and lethal alien races. Therefore, his character may not be as uncompromising as the S.H.I.E.L.D. member he would become later, but he is on Team Larson and she is resolute in her fight.

Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou are reprising their roles from the Guardians of the Galaxy as Ronan and Korath respectively.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 19:19 PM