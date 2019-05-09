Cannes Film Festival 2019: Sylvester Stallone to unveil first look of final Rambo film Last Blood on 24 May

Cannes: Veteran actor Sylvester Stallone will be sharing the first look of his upcoming action feature Rambo: Last Blood at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, scheduled to release on 20 September, will mark the actor's fifth and final outing as the action character, John Rambo.

In a statement, the festival organisers said Stallone will share exclusive images from the film during a special screening in the Palais des Festivals on 24 May.

At the festival, a video montage will honour the actor and his 50-year career in film and TV.

A world premiere of Stallone's first outing as the titular role in Ted Kotcheff's Rambo: First Blood will also be held in 4K at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

The film was restored frame by frame in the respect of the artistic choices of the original production.

Advertisement

Last Blood, directed by Adrian Grunberg from a script by Stallone and Matt Cirulnick, will see Rambo living on a ranch in Arizona, deeply troubled and wrestling with PTSD as he picks up casual work wherever he can.

When longtime family friend and estate manager Maria informs the former soldier that her granddaughter has gone missing after crossing into Mexico for a party, he sets off with her to find the youngster.

In pursuit, Rambo uncovers a sex-trafficking ring and teams up with a journalist whose half-sister has also been kidnapped. He must deploy all his skills to save the girls and bring down a vicious crime lord.

The film will also feature Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Yvette Monreal in pivotal roles.

Stallone also played the character in Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988) and Rambo (2008).

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run from 14 to 25 May.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 17:16:03 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.