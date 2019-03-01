Rambo final instalment Last Blood, starring Sylvester Stallone, to release in the US on 20 September

Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood, which will mark the actor's fifth and final outing as the action character, John Rambo, will release in the US on September 20 this year.

The film, directed by Adrian Grunberg from a script by Stallone and Matt Cirulnick, will see Rambo living on a ranch in Arizona, deeply troubled and wrestling with PTSD as he picks up casual work wherever he can.

When longtime family friend and estate manager Maria informs the former soldier that her granddaughter has gone missing after crossing into Mexico for a party, he sets off with her to find the youngster.

In pursuit, Rambo uncovers a sex-trafficking ring and teams up with a journalist whose half-sister has also been kidnapped. He must deploy all his skills to save the girls and bring down a vicious crime lord.

The film will also feature Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Yvette Monreal in pivotal roles.

Stallone first the played the character in First Blood (1982) and later followed it up with Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988) and Rambo (2008).

According to Variety, the four films in the franchise have earned a combined Rs $728 million worldwide.

Stallone was last seen in Creed 2, reprising arguably his most famous role of boxing legend Rocky Balboa. The sequel, featured Michael B Jordan as Adonis Creed.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 12:45:35 IST