Rambo 5: Sylvester Stallone adopts a cowboy aesthetic in first look of upcoming instalment

FP Staff

Oct,03 2018 16:08:00 IST

Sylvester Stallone gave Rambo fans a look into his character in the fifth instalment of the franchise on 2 October. The actor also begun shooting for the multi-million franchise. In the film slated to be released in 2019, the actor, who reprises his role as troubled Vietnam War veteran John Rambo, will take on the Mexican cartel. Rambo 5 is also reported to be the actor's last act as the iconic character.

"Tonight we start filming..." Stallone wrote in one post.


Tonight we start filming…!

"Comes a Horseman Wild and Free. @rambomovie #rambo5," he wrote in another.

 

 

 

"Comes a Horseman Wild and Free. @rambomovie #rambo5," he wrote in another.

The film will be directed by Adrian Grunberg and scripted by Matthew Cirulnick. In May, Stallone confirmed that Rambo 5 is slated to be released next autumn.

The Hollywood action star will next be seen in Creed 2, reprising arguably his most famous role of boxing legend Rocky Balboa. The sequel, featuring Michael B Jordan as Adonis Creed, will hit theatres 21 November.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 16:08 PM

