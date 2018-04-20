Cannes Film Festival 2018: Terry Giliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote will close the 71st edition

Cannes Film Festival 2018 which has announced its line up recently, has now confirmed its closing film, Terry Giliam’s 20-years-in-the-making magnum opus, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, and the premiere of Fahrenheit 451, directed by Raman Bahrani and starring Michael B Jordan, rounding off the festival premieres for this year, as reported by Indie Wire.

Terry Giliam’s modern day fantasy, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, which has been dubbed a cursed project about an ‘unfilmable’ novel by Cervantes, had hit a last-minute snag when producer Paul Branco, who had long left the project, reemerged to prevent its inclusion in the festival. The Monty Python veteran Giliam had rubbished his claims and expected Cannes to include the movie in the final line up, as reported by News 18. Now, the movie, which stars Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver, will close the festival on 19 May after the awards ceremony at the prestigious festival.

The festival has also included Fahrenheit 451, based on Ray Bradbury’s iconic novel of the same name, which stars Michael B Jordan and Michael Shannon, and is the fifth movie by Ramin Bahrani. The movie, which features Jordan as a fireman in a dystopian world, will premiere in the Midnight section, as reported by Indie Wire.

Cannes 2018 has been in news lately for its radical new shake-up and attempts to cater to both mainstream expectations while preserving a more puritanical tradition of celebrating world cinema. From a staunch stand against Netflix movies, while insisting that only films with a theatrical release can find a spot in the film festival, to Cate Blanchett being selected as the jury president, and allowing Lars Von Trier to return to the festival after a seven-year banishment over his controversial Hitler remarks, the festival is all set to honour the best in cinema yet again.

