Cannes Film Festival 2018: Lars von Trier returns after seven-year banishment for comments on Hitler

Los Angeles: Seven years after he was declared a "persona non grata" at the Cannes Film Festival, filmmaker Lars von Trier is set to return to the Croisette.

The director, who used to be a regular at the festival, was declared unwelcome at the festival following his controversial comments about Hitler during the 2011 press conference of "Melancholia".

The festival's artistic director Thierry Fremaux confirmed von Trier's return during an interview with French radio station Europe 1, according to Deadline. Fremaux said Cannes President Pierre Lesucure has really worked over the past few days to "remove this persona non grata" status which von Trier received seven years ago, "thinking that it's maybe time to give him a spot again as a filmmaker".

The festival head said, "There will maybe be an announcement" on von Trier's inclusion in the lineup, which was announced recently. When asked whether he would not like to make an announcement during the interview, Fremaux said, "Well I sort of just did a little."

The festival director had hinted during the lineup announcement that there would more additions in the coming weeks.

Von Trier's new movie The House That Jack Built, starring Matt Dillon, Riley Keough, Bruno Ganz and Uma Thurman, is set in Washington State and covers the life and crimes of a serial killer over a 12-year period.

Von Trier has a long history with the festival, which is known for its fondness for auteurs. He won the Palme d'Or in 2011 for Dancer In The Dark. The film's star, Icelandic singer Bjork, had recently accused that an unnamed Danish director had sexually harassed her but von Trier denied his involvement.

Fremaux also confirmed that Cannes competition regular Andrey Zvyagintsev will be a part of the jury headed by Cate Blanchett.

The festival will run from 8 to 19 May.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 10:43 AM