On the day of her first Cannes Film Festival 2018 appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will make her social media debut on Instagram.

The actress, who has stayed away from social media along with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor, has finally relented, after close friends like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and the L’oreal team persuaded her of its value as a celebrity engagement platform.

In the past, the actress has spoken about social media and said, “I think you should use it for its strength and not get drowned in it for its capacity to isolate as well as and make you just an individual and cease to be a people’s person.” However, last year, she had conceded that the time had come for her to embrace social media, especially since she has a massive fan base waiting for her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The prestigious film festival has become a regular on Aishwarya’s calendar, who will be making her seventeenth appearance at the Cannes red carpet, as will Deepika Padukone who will walk the red carpet for the second time and Sonam Kapoor who has made seven appearances so far.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 12:43 PM