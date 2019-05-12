Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan to walk the red carpet

The 72nd edition of Cannes International Film Festival is all set to begin on 14 May, and like every year, Bollywood celebrities are gearing up to walk the red carpet dressed to the nine. This year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut are all expected to walk the red carpet.

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress will travel to the French Riviera from 16-18 May for the alcohol brand Grey Goose. The actress, who made a debut appearance at Cannes last year, said in a statement that she is looking forward to representing India there.

"Following an exhilarating debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival, I am looking forward to representing Indian cinema at such a prestigious platform with the global icon of luxury yet again. I made many lifelong memories, inclusive of both big and small moments," she said in the statement.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Deepika Padukone will be walking the red carpet on 16 May while Sonam Kapoor may appear on the red carpet on 20-21 May. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is rumoured to appear at the French Riviera on 19 May. All the three actresses will represent Loreal India at Cannes.

Television actor Hina Khan will make her debut at Cannes this year, and will also speak at a panel discussion organised by the India Pavilion, reports News18. Her short film, Lines, will premiere at the festival on 17 May.

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, Huma Qureshi will also attend the Cannes film festival.

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 14:25:54 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.