Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut makes her way to airport to attend film festival

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her second appearance at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival this year. The Queen actress was spotted leaving for the French Riviera where she is expected to walk the red carpet on 16 May. Dressed in a white Gucci shirt and blue denims, she accessorised her look with a beige sling bag.

Kangana's look for this year is already making news as the actress announced that she will be sporting a sari styled by her designer Ami Patel along with noted designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Kangana has been planning to represent the country wearing a sari made up of the forgotten weaves and rich fabrics of India. She is pairing it up with Falguni and Shane Peacock to create a dramatic entrance.

Kangana spotted at the airport en route Cannes:



Are y'all ready? The Queen makes her way to the airport. ❤️💘 . . Shirt & jeans : @gucci Bag : @off____white Shoes : @ysl Styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 💘

The actor, who is representing Grey Goose at the event, revealed in a statement that her clothes will reflect the theme 'Live Victoriously'. “The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor on a global platform, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich cultural heritage. My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique sari. The idea is to revive the forgotten weaves and bring them to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture,” said Ranaut in a statement.

Ahead of the festival, the actress underwent a rigorous workout schedule in order to lose the extra weight she had to gain for Panga. In multiple videos posted on social media, the actress can be seen working out passionately under the keen guidance of celebrity fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja. The actress reportedly lost 5 kg in 10 days.

See Kangana's rigorous workout schedule:



The grind is real. This is what it takes to get red carpet ready for cannes. 😅



Updated Date: May 16, 2019 09:51:58 IST

